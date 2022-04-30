First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Business Financial Services had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 28.81%.
Shares of NASDAQ FBIZ opened at $34.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.26. First Business Financial Services has a 52-week low of $25.50 and a 52-week high of $35.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $292.27 million, a P/E ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.
In other news, Director Carla C. Chavarria acquired 755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.27 per share, for a total transaction of $25,118.85. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,948.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts recently commented on FBIZ shares. StockNews.com started coverage on First Business Financial Services in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Business Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.50.
First Business Financial Services Company Profile
First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit, as well as credit cards.
