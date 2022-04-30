First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Business Financial Services had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 28.81%.

Shares of NASDAQ FBIZ opened at $34.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.26. First Business Financial Services has a 52-week low of $25.50 and a 52-week high of $35.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $292.27 million, a P/E ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Get First Business Financial Services alerts:

In other news, Director Carla C. Chavarria acquired 755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.27 per share, for a total transaction of $25,118.85. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,948.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FBIZ. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of First Business Financial Services by 106.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 6,435 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Business Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $263,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of First Business Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $140,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of First Business Financial Services by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 132,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,868,000 after purchasing an additional 2,884 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Business Financial Services by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 99,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,892,000 after purchasing an additional 7,821 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on FBIZ shares. StockNews.com started coverage on First Business Financial Services in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Business Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

First Business Financial Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit, as well as credit cards.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for First Business Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Business Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.