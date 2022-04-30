First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $5.63 EPS

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The bank reported $18.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $13.32 by $5.63, Fidelity Earnings reports. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 27.95% and a return on equity of 13.07%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $14.53 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ FCNCA traded down $25.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $639.38. The company had a trading volume of 153,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,467. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $688.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $780.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.10. First Citizens BancShares has a 12 month low of $610.67 and a 12 month high of $947.71.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. First Citizens BancShares’s payout ratio is 3.35%.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FCNCA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 750,714 shares of the bank’s stock worth $622,971,000 after buying an additional 57,112 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in First Citizens BancShares in the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in First Citizens BancShares by 80.3% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,628 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.59% of the company’s stock.
FCNCA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut First Citizens BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on First Citizens BancShares from $1,000.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $964.00.
About First Citizens BancShares
First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.
