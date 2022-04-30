First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Citizens is a bank holding company engaged in general banking business. The Bank is the fifth largest commercial bank in North Carolina based upon total deposits. Its growth has been generated principally by acquisitions and de novo branching that have occurred under the leadership of the R.P. Holding family. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com raised First Citizens BancShares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on First Citizens BancShares from $1,000.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $964.00.

Shares of First Citizens BancShares stock opened at $639.38 on Friday. First Citizens BancShares has a fifty-two week low of $610.67 and a fifty-two week high of $947.71. The firm has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $688.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $780.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $18.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $13.32 by $5.63. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 27.95%. During the same period last year, the company posted $14.53 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that First Citizens BancShares will post 66.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.35%.

In other First Citizens BancShares news, Director Harold Lee Durham, Jr. bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.60 per share, for a total transaction of $49,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jeffery L. Ward bought 172 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $749.66 per share, with a total value of $128,941.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 2,322 shares of company stock valued at $287,021. 13.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in First Citizens BancShares in the first quarter worth about $517,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in First Citizens BancShares in the first quarter worth about $399,000. First Bank & Trust grew its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 238.2% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 230 shares of the bank’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 880.0% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 49 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 672.5% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 394 shares of the bank’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.59% of the company’s stock.

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

