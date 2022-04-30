First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFIN opened at $39.98 on Friday. First Financial Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $39.80 and a fifty-two week high of $55.00. The company has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.31.

First Financial Bankshares ( NASDAQ:FFIN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 43.17% and a return on equity of 13.04%. As a group, analysts expect that First Financial Bankshares will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael B. Denny purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.28 per share, with a total value of $452,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Johnny Trotter acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.84 per share, for a total transaction of $89,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 22,212 shares of company stock valued at $989,094 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.19% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FFIN. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in First Financial Bankshares during the 3rd quarter worth $1,714,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,322 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in First Financial Bankshares during the 3rd quarter valued at $409,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 1,269,303 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,531,000 after acquiring an additional 17,100 shares during the period. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,340 shares of the bank’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 5,170 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.50% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings and money market accounts, and time deposits; commercial and industrial, municipal, agricultural, construction and development, farm, non-owner occupied and owner-occupied commercial real estate, residential, and consumer auto and non-auto loans to businesses, professional individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

