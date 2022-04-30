First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Financial Northwest had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 7.66%.

Shares of First Financial Northwest stock opened at $17.10 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.77. First Financial Northwest has a 1 year low of $13.40 and a 1 year high of $17.95. The company has a market capitalization of $155.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This is a boost from First Financial Northwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. First Financial Northwest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.53%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Financial Northwest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Financial Northwest stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW – Get Rating) by 55.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,231 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,994 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.12% of First Financial Northwest worth $160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 49.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Financial Northwest, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Northwest Bank that provides commercial banking services in Washington. The company offers a range of deposit products, including noninterest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, statement savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

