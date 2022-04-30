First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 22.25%.

Shares of First Guaranty Bancshares stock opened at $23.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.88. First Guaranty Bancshares has a 52-week low of $15.51 and a 52-week high of $25.05. The firm has a market cap of $246.56 million, a PE ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Get First Guaranty Bancshares alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th. First Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.57%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised First Guaranty Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

In related news, Chairman Marshall T. Reynolds sold 1,390 shares of First Guaranty Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.16, for a total value of $30,802.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 42.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,828 shares of the bank’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,917 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 1,501.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,537 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,728 shares of the bank’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 23,679 shares of the bank’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. 7.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for First Guaranty Bank that provides commercial banking services in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products, including personal and business checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as time deposits to consumers, small businesses, and municipalities.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for First Guaranty Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Guaranty Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.