First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 22.25%.

First Guaranty Bancshares stock opened at $23.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. First Guaranty Bancshares has a one year low of $15.51 and a one year high of $25.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $246.56 million, a PE ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.89 and its 200 day moving average is $21.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 18th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. First Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.57%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised First Guaranty Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

In related news, Chairman Marshall T. Reynolds sold 1,390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.16, for a total transaction of $30,802.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 42.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FGBI. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in First Guaranty Bancshares by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 45,383 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 12,516 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in First Guaranty Bancshares by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,436 shares of the bank’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 5,204 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in First Guaranty Bancshares by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 36,608 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 4,261 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 23,679 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in First Guaranty Bancshares by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 2,339 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.61% of the company’s stock.

About First Guaranty Bancshares

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for First Guaranty Bank that provides commercial banking services in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products, including personal and business checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as time deposits to consumers, small businesses, and municipalities.

