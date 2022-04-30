First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.41

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a dividend of 0.41 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 20th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th.

First Interstate BancSystem has increased its dividend payment by an average of 13.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 9 years. First Interstate BancSystem has a dividend payout ratio of 45.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect First Interstate BancSystem to earn $3.58 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.8%.

NASDAQ FIBK opened at $32.52 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.66. First Interstate BancSystem has a fifty-two week low of $32.40 and a fifty-two week high of $48.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 1.03.

First Interstate BancSystem ( NASDAQ:FIBK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.05). First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 29.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Interstate BancSystem will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other First Interstate BancSystem news, insider Philip G. Gaglia sold 1,921 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.94, for a total transaction of $74,803.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ross E. Leckie purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.79 per share, with a total value of $36,790.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,634 shares of company stock valued at $841,767. 21.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FIBK. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,718,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,879,000 after buying an additional 503,632 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 179,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,315,000 after buying an additional 62,334 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 87.7% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 130,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,301,000 after buying an additional 60,916 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 67.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 146,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,903,000 after buying an additional 59,107 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FIBK. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on First Interstate BancSystem in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Interstate BancSystem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on First Interstate BancSystem from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut First Interstate BancSystem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

