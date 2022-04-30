First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 29.28% and a return on equity of 10.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share.

Shares of FIBK traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.52. 1,147,796 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 534,629. First Interstate BancSystem has a fifty-two week low of $32.40 and a fifty-two week high of $48.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.94 and a 200-day moving average of $39.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 1.03.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.42%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

In related news, Director Ross E. Leckie purchased 1,000 shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.79 per share, for a total transaction of $36,790.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan R. Scott sold 12,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.90, for a total transaction of $499,865.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,634 shares of company stock valued at $841,767. 21.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 672,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,366,000 after purchasing an additional 6,346 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 179,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,315,000 after purchasing an additional 62,334 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 67.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 146,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,903,000 after buying an additional 59,107 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 87.7% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 130,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,301,000 after buying an additional 60,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 87,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,542,000 after buying an additional 18,111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.78% of the company’s stock.

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

