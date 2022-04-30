First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.13 EPS

First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.13), Fidelity Earnings reports. First Northwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 19.44%.

FNWB opened at $20.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $209.70 million, a P/E ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.74. First Northwest Bancorp has a 12 month low of $16.21 and a 12 month high of $23.77.

Get First Northwest Bancorp alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FNWB. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 114.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 157,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,175,000 after buying an additional 83,770 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in First Northwest Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in First Northwest Bancorp by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 221,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,480,000 after acquiring an additional 4,578 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in First Northwest Bancorp by 139.4% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 25,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 14,739 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FNWB. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Northwest Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of First Northwest Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $19.50 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on First Northwest Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

About First Northwest Bancorp (Get Rating)

First Northwest Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Fed Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations in western Washington, the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including checking, money market deposit, savings, and transaction accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for First Northwest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Northwest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.