First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. First of Long Island had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 31.79%.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLIC opened at $16.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $387.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 0.44. First of Long Island has a 52 week low of $16.51 and a 52 week high of $23.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.06 and a 200 day moving average of $21.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 15th. First of Long Island’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.01%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FLIC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in First of Long Island by 80.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,771 shares of the bank’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 18,581 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in First of Long Island by 128.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,551 shares of the bank’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 18,333 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in First of Long Island by 1,010.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,686 shares of the bank’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 17,004 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in First of Long Island by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 37,649 shares of the bank’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 7,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in First of Long Island by 3.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 175,091 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,607,000 after purchasing an additional 5,805 shares during the last quarter. 64.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FLIC. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of First of Long Island from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First of Long Island from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First of Long Island in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, municipalities, and other organizations. The company offers business and small business checking, personal checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, interest on lawyer, escrow service, rent security, personal and nonpersonal money market, savings, time deposit, holiday club, and individual retirement accounts.

