First Seacoast Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSEA) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

First Seacoast Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSEA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 60.0% from the March 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in First Seacoast Bancorp stock. M3F Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Seacoast Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSEA – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 28,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000. M3F Inc. owned 0.48% of First Seacoast Bancorp at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 5.41% of the company’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded First Seacoast Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday.
About First Seacoast Bancorp (Get Rating)
First Seacoast Bancorp operates as a holding company for First Seacoast Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses. The company offers interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market accounts; and time deposits. It also provides various lending products comprising one- to four-family residential real estate loans; commercial real estate and multi-family loans; acquisition, development, and land loans; commercial and industrial loans; home equity loans and lines of credit; and consumer loans.
