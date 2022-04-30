First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Announces Earnings Results

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The solar cell manufacturer reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.16), MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Solar had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The business had revenue of $367.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $588.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. First Solar’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.3% compared to the same quarter last year. First Solar updated its FY22 guidance to $0.00-0.60 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ FSLR traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $73.03. The company had a trading volume of 2,521,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,278,620. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of 36.33, a P/E/G ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.41. First Solar has a 1-year low of $61.24 and a 1-year high of $123.13.

In other news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.46, for a total transaction of $42,876.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 2,780 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $222,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,201 shares of company stock worth $1,024,525 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its stake in First Solar by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,132 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in First Solar in the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in First Solar in the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in First Solar by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 6,862 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in First Solar by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,412 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

FSLR has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on First Solar from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Susquehanna decreased their target price on First Solar from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on First Solar from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on First Solar from $67.00 to $57.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.33.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

