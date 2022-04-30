First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.00-0.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of ($0.48). The company issued revenue guidance of $2.4-2.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.54 billion.

A number of research firms recently commented on FSLR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of First Solar from $83.00 to $67.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of First Solar from $88.00 to $82.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Susquehanna cut their target price on First Solar from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet cut First Solar from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on First Solar in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Solar presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $87.33.

Shares of First Solar stock traded up $0.77 on Friday, reaching $73.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,521,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,278,620. The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.33, a PEG ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.41. First Solar has a 52-week low of $61.24 and a 52-week high of $123.13.

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The solar cell manufacturer reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $367.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $588.73 million. First Solar had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 8.06%. First Solar’s revenue was down 54.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that First Solar will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other First Solar news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.85, for a total value of $46,710.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,681,326.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 2,490 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.26, for a total transaction of $194,867.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,201 shares of company stock valued at $1,024,525 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of First Solar by 150.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 815,200 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $73,785,000 after purchasing an additional 489,336 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in First Solar by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 40,876 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after buying an additional 5,762 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in First Solar by 989.6% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 32,656 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,846,000 after buying an additional 29,659 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of First Solar by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 278,296 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $24,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of First Solar by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,179 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

