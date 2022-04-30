First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FPA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FPA – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 66.7% from the March 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FPA. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund by 67.9% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 23,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 9,402 shares in the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 25,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 3,054 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,234,000. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 155,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,852,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.02. 502 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,274. First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund has a 12 month low of $28.45 and a 12 month high of $37.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.96.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.352 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%.

