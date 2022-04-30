First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.028 per share on Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. This is a boost from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

FTSM stock opened at $59.52 on Friday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 1-year low of $59.45 and a 1-year high of $60.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.72.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FTSM. Titleist Asset Management LTD. acquired a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 82.2% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 10,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 23,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after buying an additional 3,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after buying an additional 8,293 shares in the last quarter.

