First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEP) Short Interest Up 61.5% in April

First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEP – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, an increase of 61.5% from the March 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 101,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FEP. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund by 9.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,411,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,171,000 after buying an additional 116,454 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 905,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,015,000 after acquiring an additional 142,676 shares during the last quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A bought a new position in shares of First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,687,000. Arvest Bank Trust Division grew its stake in shares of First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 650,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,268,000 after purchasing an additional 33,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 489,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,505,000 after purchasing an additional 110,006 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:FEP traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.61. 42,122 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,908. First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund has a one year low of $33.47 and a one year high of $45.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.76.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th.

