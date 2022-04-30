First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAB) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,300 shares, a decrease of 60.3% from the March 31st total of 71,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAB. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 89.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 322,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,910,000 after buying an additional 151,973 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 2.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 3.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 41,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,935,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 2.4% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Sun Financial Corp purchased a new position in First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund during the third quarter worth about $318,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:FAB traded down $2.01 on Friday, hitting $71.07. The company had a trading volume of 8,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,707. First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has a 52-week low of $67.73 and a 52-week high of $77.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $73.89 and a 200 day moving average of $74.13.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%.

