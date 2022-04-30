First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (NASDAQ:FTXG) Short Interest Update

First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (NASDAQ:FTXG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,100 shares, an increase of 71.8% from the March 31st total of 37,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 614,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTXG. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF in the first quarter worth about $30,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF in the third quarter worth about $33,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF by 89.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 11,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $880,000.

FTXG opened at $27.63 on Friday. First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF has a 1 year low of $24.00 and a 1 year high of $29.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.18.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were given a $0.087 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%.

