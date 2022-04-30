First Trust Senior Loan Fund (NASDAQ:FTSL) Short Interest Update

First Trust Senior Loan Fund (NASDAQ:FTSL – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 293,300 shares, a drop of 45.2% from the March 31st total of 535,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 912,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTSL traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.00. The stock had a trading volume of 902,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 904,873. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.59. First Trust Senior Loan Fund has a twelve month low of $46.33 and a twelve month high of $48.31.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.142 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTSL. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan Fund in the third quarter valued at $217,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Senior Loan Fund in the third quarter valued at about $1,131,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Senior Loan Fund by 39.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 574,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,496,000 after purchasing an additional 163,721 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in First Trust Senior Loan Fund by 121.2% in the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 105,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,060,000 after purchasing an additional 57,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Senior Loan Fund by 19.1% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter.

