First Trust Senior Loan Fund (NASDAQ:FTSL) Short Interest Update

First Trust Senior Loan Fund (NASDAQ:FTSL – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 293,300 shares, a drop of 45.2% from the March 31st total of 535,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 912,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:FTSL traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.00. The stock had a trading volume of 902,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 904,873. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.59. First Trust Senior Loan Fund has a twelve month low of $46.33 and a twelve month high of $48.31.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.142 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%.
