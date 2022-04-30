First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:FGB) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:FGB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a drop of 59.0% from the March 31st total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
NYSE FGB traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.99. 21,148 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,992. First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $3.66 and a one year high of $4.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.07.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.083 per share. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 22nd.
About First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund (Get Rating)
First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Confluence Investment Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the specialty finance and other financial sectors.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund (FGB)
- Why is Chevron Stock Falling After Strong Earnings?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/25 – 4/29
- Apple’s Numbers Complete Trifecta
- Rogers Communication Stock Should Be Launching Higher
- O’Reilly Automotive Hits A Pothole
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.