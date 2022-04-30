First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FSZ) Short Interest Update

First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FSZ – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decrease of 45.5% from the March 31st total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund by 3.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 137,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,975,000 after acquiring an additional 4,589 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 47,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,364,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund by 78.9% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 27,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 12,145 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund by 3.4% during the first quarter. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

Shares of FSZ stock traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $60.32. The company had a trading volume of 382 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,766. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.98 and a 200-day moving average of $66.84. First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund has a 12-month low of $57.79 and a 12-month high of $71.60.

Separately, Barclays reduced their price target on First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.