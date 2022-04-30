First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Short Interest Down 47.4% in April

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a drop of 47.4% from the March 31st total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 818,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of FIXD traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.57. 352,290 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 798,413. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.63. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $54.42.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. This is a boost from First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st.
