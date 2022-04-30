First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FKU) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FKU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,500 shares, a growth of 61.1% from the March 31st total of 20,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

FKU stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.58. The stock had a trading volume of 7,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,022. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.41. First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund has a twelve month low of $35.47 and a twelve month high of $46.32.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 46,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000.

