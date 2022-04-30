First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FKU) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FKU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,500 shares, a growth of 61.1% from the March 31st total of 20,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.
FKU stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.58. The stock had a trading volume of 7,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,022. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.41. First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund has a twelve month low of $35.47 and a twelve month high of $46.32.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%.
