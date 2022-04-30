First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Western Financial had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 13.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS.

MYFW traded down $0.18 on Friday, reaching $32.82. The stock had a trading volume of 25,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,740. First Western Financial has a fifty-two week low of $24.34 and a fifty-two week high of $34.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.21 and a 200-day moving average of $31.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $309.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 0.71.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Western Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th.

In related news, Director Scott C. Mitchell purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.98 per share, with a total value of $49,470.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 22.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MYFW. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Western Financial by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of First Western Financial by 6,527.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Western Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in shares of First Western Financial by 102.2% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 20,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 10,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in First Western Financial by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 43,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 2,707 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.28% of the company’s stock.

First Western Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, private banking, personal trust, investment management, mortgage lending, and institutional asset management services. The company operates through two segments: Wealth Management and Mortgage. The Wealth Management segment provides deposit, loan, insurance, and trust and investment management advisory products and services.

