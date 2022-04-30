First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Western Financial had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 13.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS.
MYFW traded down $0.18 on Friday, reaching $32.82. The stock had a trading volume of 25,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,740. First Western Financial has a fifty-two week low of $24.34 and a fifty-two week high of $34.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.21 and a 200-day moving average of $31.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $309.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 0.71.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Western Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MYFW. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Western Financial by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of First Western Financial by 6,527.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Western Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in shares of First Western Financial by 102.2% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 20,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 10,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in First Western Financial by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 43,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 2,707 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.28% of the company’s stock.
About First Western Financial (Get Rating)
First Western Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, private banking, personal trust, investment management, mortgage lending, and institutional asset management services. The company operates through two segments: Wealth Management and Mortgage. The Wealth Management segment provides deposit, loan, insurance, and trust and investment management advisory products and services.
