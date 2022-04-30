FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) Price Target Cut to $145.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Rating) (TSE:FSV) had its price target trimmed by TD Securities from $170.00 to $145.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on FSV. StockNews.com lowered FirstService from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on FirstService in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a hold rating and a $143.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered FirstService from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Raymond James decreased their price target on FirstService from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded FirstService from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $174.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSV opened at $124.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. FirstService has a 52-week low of $121.51 and a 52-week high of $202.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $138.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.84. The stock has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.36 and a beta of 0.97.

FirstService ( NASDAQ:FSV Get Rating ) (TSE:FSV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. FirstService had a return on equity of 16.68% and a net margin of 3.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FirstService will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.2025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This is an increase from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio is 28.13%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSV. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of FirstService in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FirstService in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FirstService by 118.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of FirstService by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of FirstService by 60,700.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. 68.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

