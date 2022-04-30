FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) Price Target Lowered to $175.00 at Raymond James

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Rating) (TSE:FSV) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 40.12% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on FSV. TheStreet lowered FirstService from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of FirstService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of FirstService in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $143.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FirstService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of FirstService from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.17.

FSV opened at $124.89 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $138.48 and a 200-day moving average of $166.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.81 and a beta of 0.97. FirstService has a 12-month low of $121.51 and a 12-month high of $202.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

FirstService ( NASDAQ:FSV Get Rating ) (TSE:FSV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. FirstService had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 4.16%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that FirstService will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSV. Morgan Stanley increased its position in FirstService by 10.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 127,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,834,000 after buying an additional 12,560 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in FirstService by 6.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 61,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,038,000 after buying an additional 3,922 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new position in FirstService during the third quarter worth $8,630,000. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in FirstService by 3.7% during the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 7,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,391,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in FirstService by 1.2% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 57,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,360,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. 68.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

