FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) Releases Earnings Results

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Rating) (TSE:FSV) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. FirstService had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 16.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS.

FSV stock opened at $124.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.36 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. FirstService has a 12-month low of $121.51 and a 12-month high of $202.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.84.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.2025 dividend. This is a positive change from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. FirstService’s payout ratio is presently 28.13%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FirstService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of FirstService in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $143.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of FirstService from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered shares of FirstService from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on shares of FirstService from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.17.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in FirstService by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 140,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,441,000 after purchasing an additional 8,849 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in FirstService by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 135,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,715,000 after purchasing an additional 5,554 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in FirstService by 10.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 127,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,834,000 after purchasing an additional 12,560 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in FirstService by 2,146.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 82,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,124,000 after purchasing an additional 78,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in FirstService by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 59,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

