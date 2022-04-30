Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Upgraded at TheStreet

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $155.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Cowen lowered shares of Fiserv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $144.00 to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $131.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.04.

Shares of FISV stock opened at $97.92 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $99.00 and a 200-day moving average of $101.76. The company has a market cap of $63.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Fiserv has a one year low of $89.91 and a one year high of $121.79.

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Fiserv will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.04, for a total transaction of $1,000,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 61,408 shares of company stock valued at $6,368,570 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FISV. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Fiserv by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,842 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the period. Waycross Partners LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv during the 1st quarter valued at about $385,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Fiserv by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 457,025 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,342,000 after acquiring an additional 68,737 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fiserv by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 7,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 2,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Fiserv by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. 96.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

