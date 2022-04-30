Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.17-0.19 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $179-180 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $174.09 million.Five9 also updated its FY22 guidance to $1.22-1.24 EPS.

FIVN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Five9 from $200.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Five9 from $175.00 to $125.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Northland Securities cut their price objective on Five9 from $200.00 to $155.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Bank of America started coverage on Five9 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They issued an underperform rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Five9 in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an outperform rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $165.20.

Five9 stock traded up $7.06 on Friday, reaching $110.10. 3,156,866 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 960,723. Five9 has a twelve month low of $80.52 and a twelve month high of $211.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $105.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.94. The stock has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of -101.01 and a beta of 0.51.

Five9 ( NASDAQ:FIVN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.52. The company had revenue of $182.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.87 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 8.69% and a negative return on equity of 15.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Five9 will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 1,266 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.58, for a total transaction of $124,802.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 6,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.36, for a total transaction of $676,599.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,404 shares of company stock valued at $2,765,135 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Five9 by 3.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,221 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Five9 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $384,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Five9 during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $618,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Five9 by 278.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 951 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Five9 by 79.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 66,856 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,181,000 after purchasing an additional 29,572 shares during the period. 96.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

