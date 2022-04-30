Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.52 EPS

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.52, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $182.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.87 million. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 15.45% and a negative net margin of 8.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. Five9 updated its Q2 guidance to $0.17-0.19 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $1.22-1.24 EPS.

FIVN traded up $7.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $110.10. 3,156,866 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 960,723. Five9 has a 12-month low of $80.52 and a 12-month high of $211.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $105.53 and a 200 day moving average of $127.94. The firm has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -101.01 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64.

In other Five9 news, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 1,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.58, for a total transaction of $124,802.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Welch sold 4,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $476,841.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,404 shares of company stock worth $2,765,135. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FIVN. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Five9 by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,221 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Five9 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $384,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Five9 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $618,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Five9 by 278.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 951 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Five9 by 79.3% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 66,856 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,181,000 after acquiring an additional 29,572 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on FIVN shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Five9 from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Five9 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Five9 from $200.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Five9 from $210.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Five9 from $215.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.20.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

