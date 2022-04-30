Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.22-1.24 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $770-773 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $756.83 million.Five9 also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.17-0.19 EPS.

FIVN traded up $7.06 on Friday, hitting $110.10. 3,156,866 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 960,723. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64. Five9 has a one year low of $80.52 and a one year high of $211.68. The firm has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.01 and a beta of 0.51.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.52. Five9 had a negative net margin of 8.69% and a negative return on equity of 15.45%. The firm had revenue of $182.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Five9 will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FIVN shares. William Blair initiated coverage on Five9 in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an outperform rating for the company. KeyCorp cut their price target on Five9 from $208.00 to $155.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Five9 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on Five9 from $215.00 to $175.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Five9 from $163.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $165.20.

In other Five9 news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 6,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.36, for a total value of $676,599.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Welch sold 4,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $476,841.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,404 shares of company stock valued at $2,765,135 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Five9 by 65.9% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 720,040 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $98,875,000 after acquiring an additional 286,110 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Five9 by 125.6% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 354,784 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,718,000 after purchasing an additional 197,543 shares in the last quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Five9 by 125.4% in the 4th quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC now owns 186,792 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,650,000 after purchasing an additional 103,935 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Five9 by 79.3% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 66,856 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,181,000 after purchasing an additional 29,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Five9 by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,231 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

