Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $373.55 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC – Get Rating) to announce $373.55 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Flagstar Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $391.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $356.00 million. Flagstar Bancorp posted sales of $435.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 14.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Flagstar Bancorp will report full year sales of $1.48 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $1.52 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $0.00. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Flagstar Bancorp.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The savings and loans company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.37). Flagstar Bancorp had a net margin of 28.73% and a return on equity of 22.27%. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.31 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have commented on FBC. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley lowered their price target on Flagstar Bancorp from $76.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Flagstar Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

In other Flagstar Bancorp news, EVP James Ciroli acquired 5,000 shares of Flagstar Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.52 per share, with a total value of $182,600.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 69,632 shares in the company, valued at $2,542,960.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBC. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 474,386 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $20,052,000 after purchasing an additional 71,031 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 80.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,494 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 7,363 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 6.0% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 25,198 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 8.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,332 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 417.6% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 183,790 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $9,334,000 after purchasing an additional 148,283 shares in the last quarter. 93.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:FBC opened at $35.30 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.21. Flagstar Bancorp has a 1-year low of $35.17 and a 1-year high of $56.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.49.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.41%.

Flagstar Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to consumer, commercial, and government customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, and Mortgage Servicing.

