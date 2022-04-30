flatexDEGIRO (OTCMKTS:FNNTF) Price Target Lowered to €38.00 at Berenberg Bank

flatexDEGIRO (OTCMKTS:FNNTF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Berenberg Bank from €39.00 ($41.94) to €38.00 ($40.86) in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.
FNNTF opened at $17.55 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.79 and a 200-day moving average of $20.99. flatexDEGIRO has a 52 week low of $17.55 and a 52 week high of $139.10.
