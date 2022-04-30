Flexible Solutions International Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Flexible Solutions International Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,600 shares, a decrease of 45.5% from the March 31st total of 26,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Flexible Solutions International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th.

Get Flexible Solutions International alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN FSI traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,254. The firm has a market cap of $34.78 million, a PE ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 1.31. Flexible Solutions International has a 52 week low of $2.76 and a 52 week high of $4.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Flexible Solutions International ( NYSEAMERICAN:FSI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.10). Flexible Solutions International had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 14.55%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Flexible Solutions International will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Flexible Solutions International by 64.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 20,968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 8,234 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Flexible Solutions International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Sweet Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flexible Solutions International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Flexible Solutions International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Flexible Solutions International by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 200,991 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 40,513 shares in the last quarter. 10.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Flexible Solutions International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Flexible Solutions International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals that slow the evaporation of water in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Energy and Water Conservation Products, and Biodegradable Polymers.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Flexible Solutions International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flexible Solutions International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.