FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund (NASDAQ:ASET) Short Interest Up 64.4% in April

FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund (NASDAQ:ASET – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, an increase of 64.4% from the March 31st total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ASET. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $590,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund by 2,250.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 14,425 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $369,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 23,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 3,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 11,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374 shares in the last quarter.
NASDAQ ASET opened at $33.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.94. FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund has a one year low of $31.97 and a one year high of $35.85.
