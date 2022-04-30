Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The auto manufacturer reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ford Motor had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 12.85%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.89 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:F traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.16. The company had a trading volume of 83,184,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,972,248. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.50. The company has a market capitalization of $56.70 billion, a PE ratio of 4.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Ford Motor has a one year low of $11.23 and a one year high of $25.87.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 25th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.08%.

In related news, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. acquired 267,697 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.81 per share, for a total transaction of $4,499,986.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth $143,000. First Community Trust NA purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth $152,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,639 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter worth $108,000. 50.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

F has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.05.

About Ford Motor (Get Rating)

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.