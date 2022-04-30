Forma Therapeutics (FMTX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 6th. Analysts expect Forma Therapeutics to post earnings of ($1.04) per share for the quarter.

Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.12). During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.68) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Forma Therapeutics to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:FMTX traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.56. 309,949 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 491,931. The firm has a market capitalization of $358.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.77. Forma Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $7.30 and a twelve month high of $31.39.

In other news, CFO Todd Shegog sold 5,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total transaction of $55,618.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Patrick F. Kelly sold 5,245 shares of Forma Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total transaction of $51,296.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 33,585 shares of company stock worth $328,461 in the last quarter. 4.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMTX. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 173.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 13,825 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Forma Therapeutics by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 33,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Forma Therapeutics by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Forma Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $357,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 3,119 shares during the last quarter. 82.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on FMTX. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Forma Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Forma Therapeutics from $60.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Forma Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

