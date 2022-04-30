FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.39-$0.47 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.43. The company issued revenue guidance of $197-$209 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $202.51 million.

Shares of FormFactor stock traded down $1.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 364,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,906. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.11. FormFactor has a 12-month low of $32.69 and a 12-month high of $47.48. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 31.76 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 3.52.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.16. FormFactor had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 12.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FormFactor will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FORM shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on FormFactor from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on FormFactor from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. CL King boosted their target price on FormFactor from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. B. Riley decreased their target price on FormFactor from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on FormFactor from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, FormFactor currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $50.17.

In other FormFactor news, Director Rebeca Obregon-Jimenez sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.61, for a total transaction of $99,864.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FORM. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of FormFactor by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,884,238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $543,349,000 after buying an additional 436,376 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of FormFactor by 40.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 515,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,782,000 after buying an additional 149,178 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FormFactor by 157.0% during the fourth quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 102,603 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,691,000 after buying an additional 62,681 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in FormFactor by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 250,332 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,445,000 after purchasing an additional 8,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in FormFactor by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 225,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,295,000 after purchasing an additional 7,480 shares in the last quarter. 92.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

