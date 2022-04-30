FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. FormFactor had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 13.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. FormFactor updated its Q2 guidance to $0.39-$0.47 EPS.

Shares of FORM stock traded down $1.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.11. The company had a trading volume of 364,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,906. FormFactor has a 52-week low of $32.69 and a 52-week high of $47.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.76 and a beta of 1.38.

In related news, Director Rebeca Obregon-Jimenez sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.61, for a total transaction of $99,864.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in FormFactor by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,884,238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $543,349,000 after acquiring an additional 436,376 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 40.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 515,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,782,000 after purchasing an additional 149,178 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 250,332 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,445,000 after purchasing an additional 8,097 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 225,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,295,000 after purchasing an additional 7,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 108,052 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,940,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FORM. CL King increased their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FormFactor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of FormFactor from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.17.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

