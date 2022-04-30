Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.44 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) to post sales of $1.44 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Fortive’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.43 billion to $1.45 billion. Fortive posted sales of $1.32 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fortive will report full year sales of $5.78 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.74 billion to $5.84 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $6.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.05 billion to $6.18 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Fortive.

Get Fortive alerts:

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. Fortive had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 11.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Fortive from $86.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays raised shares of Fortive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Fortive from $99.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Argus upgraded shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fortive in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortive has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.13.

In other news, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 2,736 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.38, for a total value of $181,615.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.43, for a total value of $69,584.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,115 shares of company stock worth $397,162. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTV. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in Fortive by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 23,637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Fortive by 10.8% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fortive by 0.8% in the third quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 18,637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fortive by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Fortive by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,036 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

Fortive stock opened at $57.50 on Friday. Fortive has a twelve month low of $56.06 and a twelve month high of $79.87. The stock has a market cap of $20.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Fortive announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 17th that allows the company to repurchase 20,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.28%.

About Fortive (Get Rating)

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fortive (FTV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.