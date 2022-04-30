Fortress Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FCAX) Short Interest Update

Fortress Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FCAX – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,600 shares, an increase of 82.5% from the March 31st total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 116,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of FCAX stock opened at $9.84 on Friday. Fortress Capital Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.61 and a 12 month high of $10.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.79.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FCAX. Whitebox Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fortress Capital Acquisition by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 3,101 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fortress Capital Acquisition by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 19,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 3,310 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in Fortress Capital Acquisition by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 33,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 9,645 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Fortress Capital Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $244,000. Finally, Mariner Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Fortress Capital Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $267,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.30% of the company’s stock.

Fortress Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. Fortress Capital Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

