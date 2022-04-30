Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC is engaged in the owning and acquisition of infrastructure and equipment for leasing. Its segments include Aviation Leasing, Offshore Energy, Shipping Containers, Jefferson Terminal and Railroad. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC is based in New York, United States. “

Get Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.33.

Shares of FTAI opened at $21.49 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.65. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors has a fifty-two week low of $19.38 and a fifty-two week high of $34.79.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.07). Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors had a negative return on equity of 5.54% and a negative net margin of 23.96%. The company had revenue of $145.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.52) earnings per share. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’s payout ratio is currently -39.40%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 50.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the 4th quarter valued at about $227,000. 85.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people in Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. It operates through three segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (FTAI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.