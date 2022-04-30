Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:FVT) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:FVT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a drop of 43.0% from the March 31st total of 8,600 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 38,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Starboard Value LP raised its position in Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III by 85.5% during the 3rd quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,414,000 after buying an additional 161,295 shares during the last quarter. CSS LLC IL grew its stake in shares of Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 85,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 3,668 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $731,000. Athanor Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $192,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III during the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. 68.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FVT traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.84. 40,172 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,364. Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III has a 1 year low of $9.65 and a 1 year high of $10.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.79.

Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

