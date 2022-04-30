Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.40-6.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.39.

FBHS traded down $4.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $71.25. 4,023,502 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,775,131. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a fifty-two week low of $68.27 and a fifty-two week high of $114.00. The stock has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.62.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.05. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 26.45% and a net margin of 10.09%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Home & Security will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortune Brands Home & Security announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, March 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday. Bank of America raised Fortune Brands Home & Security from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $100.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $96.93.

In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, SVP Martin Thomas sold 4,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.28, for a total value of $380,511.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 556,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,499,000 after buying an additional 10,847 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 313,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,508,000 after acquiring an additional 7,481 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 120.1% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 66,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,072,000 after purchasing an additional 36,089 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp lifted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 376.0% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 19,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 15,157 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, and Shaws brands in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

