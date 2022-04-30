Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.41, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Forward Air had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 25.19%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Forward Air updated its Q2 guidance to $1.59-$1.63 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ FWRD traded down $1.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $96.97. 229,801 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 246,112. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.32 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.18. Forward Air has a 52-week low of $80.56 and a 52-week high of $125.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 25th. Forward Air’s payout ratio is presently 19.12%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FWRD. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Forward Air in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,780,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Forward Air by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 136,764 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,275,000 after purchasing an additional 21,111 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Forward Air by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 118,425 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,340,000 after purchasing an additional 8,987 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Forward Air by 257.7% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,122 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 8,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Forward Air in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $267,000. 98.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FWRD. Stephens upgraded shares of Forward Air from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Forward Air from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Forward Air from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Forward Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.86.

About Forward Air (Get Rating)

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

