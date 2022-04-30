Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) Price Target Lowered to $133.00 at Susquehanna Bancshares

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Susquehanna Bancshares from $143.00 to $133.00 in a report published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Forward Air from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Forward Air from $143.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Friday. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Forward Air from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Stephens raised shares of Forward Air from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Forward Air from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Forward Air currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $136.86.

Get Forward Air alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FWRD opened at $96.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.32 and a beta of 1.23. Forward Air has a fifty-two week low of $80.56 and a fifty-two week high of $125.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.18.

Forward Air ( NASDAQ:FWRD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.41. Forward Air had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 25.19%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Forward Air will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 25th. Forward Air’s payout ratio is 19.12%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FWRD. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its holdings in Forward Air by 23.5% in the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 142,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,810,000 after purchasing an additional 27,046 shares during the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Forward Air in the fourth quarter worth approximately $401,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Forward Air by 20.6% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,425 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Forward Air by 3.5% in the third quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,509 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JB Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Forward Air by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 5,069 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.01% of the company’s stock.

About Forward Air (Get Rating)

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Forward Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.