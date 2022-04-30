Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.59-$1.63 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.62. The company issued revenue guidance of $496.39-$513.22 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $497.90 million.

FWRD stock traded down $1.03 on Friday, reaching $96.97. The company had a trading volume of 229,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,112. Forward Air has a 1 year low of $80.56 and a 1 year high of $125.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $97.07 and its 200 day moving average is $103.18. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.32 and a beta of 1.23.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.41. Forward Air had a return on equity of 25.19% and a net margin of 7.77%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Forward Air will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 25th. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.12%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FWRD shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on Forward Air from $143.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised Forward Air from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Thursday. Stephens upgraded Forward Air from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wolfe Research cut Forward Air from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Forward Air from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the company from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $136.86.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Forward Air by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,507 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,542,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Forward Air by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 118,425 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,340,000 after purchasing an additional 8,987 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Forward Air by 257.7% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,122 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 8,733 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Forward Air by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 77,112 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Forward Air during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,780,000. Institutional investors own 98.01% of the company’s stock.

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

