Founder SPAC (NASDAQ:FOUNW) Short Interest Down 40.0% in April

Founder SPAC (NASDAQ:FOUNW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decline of 40.0% from the March 31st total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 52,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Founder SPAC stock opened at $0.45 on Friday. Founder SPAC has a 12-month low of $0.30 and a 12-month high of $1.25.

Get Founder SPAC alerts:

Founder SPAC Company Profile (Get Rating)

Founder SPAC focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Founder SPAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Founder SPAC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.