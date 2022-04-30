Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,510,000 shares, a growth of 74.1% from the March 31st total of 2,590,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 586,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.7 days.

A number of brokerages have commented on FCPT. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th.

FCPT stock opened at $27.46 on Friday. Four Corners Property Trust has a 12 month low of $25.54 and a 12 month high of $30.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.72. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 24.74 and a beta of 0.95.

Four Corners Property Trust ( NYSE:FCPT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. Four Corners Property Trust had a net margin of 42.92% and a return on equity of 9.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Four Corners Property Trust will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.333 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%. Four Corners Property Trust’s payout ratio is 119.82%.

In other Four Corners Property Trust news, CEO William H. Lenehan acquired 7,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.18 per share, with a total value of $200,277.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John S. Moody acquired 7,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.87 per share, with a total value of $199,644.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 16,080 shares of company stock valued at $426,751 over the last ninety days. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,963,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $440,068,000 after buying an additional 501,685 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,186,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,496,000 after buying an additional 237,761 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 83.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,535,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,988,000 after buying an additional 1,611,069 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,475,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,800,000 after buying an additional 428,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,157,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,955,000 after buying an additional 213,366 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

